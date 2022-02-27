Search

27 Feb 2022

Star of Irish romance admits struggle to part with 'her idea' of hit show

Star of Irish romance admits struggle to part with 'her idea' of hit show

Star of Irish romance admits struggle parting with 'her idea' of hit show

Reporter:

Reporter

27 Feb 2022 12:26 PM

Daisy Edgar-Jones has said she had to learn to “part with her idea of Normal People” when it was released and accept that the show belonged to the fans.

The 23-year-old actress starred as Marianne Sheridan alongside Paul Mescal, who played Connell Waldron, in the hit series based on the novel of the same name by Irish author Sally Rooney.

The romantic drama, which was released on BBC Three in 2020, focused on the on-off relationship between Irish teenagers Marianne and Connell, beginning in their school days through to their time at university.

Edgar-Jones told The Guardian: “I learned in a hurry that I had to part with my idea of Normal People the moment it landed.

“That people were going to have their own relationship with, I dunno, a piece of jewellery I hadn’t thought about during the whole of filming, because the show was theirs now.”

On its release, the series generated huge popularity with a fan Instagram account set up devoted to Connell’s silver chain necklace, which still has more than 150,000 followers.

According to the BBC, the series drove BBC Three to its best ever week for programme requests on iPlayer at the time, with more than 21.8 million watches in its first week.

The actress admitted that she is “still processing” the show’s extreme success and that she has not “worked out what it all means – if it means anything at all”.

She said that she still gets feelings of nostalgia for the show and cast, and confirmed she was still in contact with friends she made on set, including Mescal.

Edgar-Jones added that filming in Dublin, Italy and Sweden, had “real highs” and “some lows”.

“I was very green as an actor. There were definitely times I thought, ‘my God, I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m too wee’,” she added.

“There was this thought that if I had one bad day at work I’d have to live with the results for the rest of my life.”

She said she grew in confidence with help from the “close friendships” formed on set, describing it as a “cosy romance” with lots of people which made them almost forget they were creating something to be later watched.

Edgar-Jones latest role will see her tackle another central character from a beloved novel as she plays Kya in the big-screen adaptation of Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens.

The coming-of-age story set in North Carolina in the 1950s and 60s follows Kya, an abandoned ‘marsh girl’ who seeks solace in nature.

She described portraying such well-known book characters as “pressure”, adding: “You’re coming to scenes that people have already formed a deep relationship with, and you’ve got a couple of hours in front of a camera to get it right for them.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media