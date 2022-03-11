Live Music this Friday at Nenagh Arts Centre with the Carducci String Quartet

The versatile and award-winning Anglo-Irish Carducci Quartet was founded in 1997
They return to Ireland this spring with a programme including Cormac McCarthy’s crossover jazz-classical quartet commissioned by the Foundation and premiered by the Sonoro Quartet in autumn 2021.
Ravel’s ground-breaking 1903 quartet itself holds the seeds of early jazz music and the concert will open with yet another masterpiece from the pen of Josef Haydn.
Programme
HAYDN – Quartet in E flat Op.33/2 ‘The Joke’
CORMAC MCCARTHY – ‘Murus’
RAVEL – Quartet in F major
Supported by National String Quartet Foundation, the Arts Council and RTÉ
