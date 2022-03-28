Search

28 Mar 2022

Jockey Nina Carberry wins Dancing With The Stars

Jockey Nina Carberry wins Dancing With The Stars

Jockey Nina Carberry wins Dancing With The Stars

Reporter:

Reporter

28 Mar 2022 12:00 PM

Nina Carberry won Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars competition on Sunday evening, mesmerising the judges, as she has done over the past 12 weeks.

Carberry, who won the Irish Grand National with Organisedconfusion in 2011, had her rivals in a spin with her elegant dancefloor moves in the RTE programme.

One of the most successful amateur jockeys of her time, recording 423 winners, she partnered Pasquale La Rocca, who was winning the show for a second successive season.

“I can’t sum it up. This is an incredible show and I was delighted just to be part of it,” Carberry told RTE.

The Cheltenham Festival-winning jockey received the glitterball trophy after starting the evening with a perfect 10 from all three judges for her Viennese Waltz.

After the victory, La Rocca turned to Carberry and admitted: “You are a dream woman and I was honoured and privileged to dance with you.”

Judge Brian Redmond said her Viennese Waltz performance “was like a vintage fine wine. It was fantastic”, with fellow judge Arthur Gourounlian adding: “Out of all the people in this competition, you have surprised us the most with your dancing. You never had any dance training and you have come here week after week, dance after dance, and you have provided the dancing and the entertainment on a golden platter.”

Three-time champion jockey Richard Dunwoody, one of the few racing celebrities to appear on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, was quick to pay tribute to Carberry.

He said: “It is a fantastic achievement. Huge congratulations to her, it takes a serious amount of work and she is very talented.

“Sadly I don’t think she will be my dance partner any time soon – I was kicked off after two weeks! It shows that some jockeys can dance, but Nina appears to be in a league of her own.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media