Search

01 Apr 2022

Body & Soul reveals first glimpse at line-up of 2022 festival

Body & Soul reveals first glimpse at line-up of 2022 festival

Body & Soul reveals first glimpse at line-up of 2022 festival

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Apr 2022 4:58 PM

The upcoming Body & Soul festival has finally revealed a glimpse of its line-up for 2022. 

Early bird tickets are already sold out for the highly anticipated festival - due to take place the weekend of June 17 - 19 this year - despite headline acts having been kept quiet. 

Performances across the weekend include people from all over the world, including American soul legend Lee Fields (aka Little  JB) on the live stage, Welsh electronic musician Kelly Lee Owens, Parisian rave artist Godford, and Peruvian producer and vocalist, DJ Sofia Kourtesis. 

Its main stage will light up with acts such as Róisín Murphy (who will perform her fifth solo album, Róisín Machine), Californian singer-songwriter Remi Wolf, MC and poet Sampa The Great, and Scottish post-rock band, Mogwai, who will close the festival with their Mercury Prize-nominated tenth album, As the Love Continues. 

Dublin's Pillow Queens will also perform, as well as experimental musician Yves Tumor, poet and performer Sinead O’Brien, and Dublin artist CMAT, whose debut album 'If My Wife New I'd Be Dead', flew to the top of the Irish charts earlier this year. 

Pagan Rave will mark the summer solstice on the Saturday night, featuring costume, fire performance, and traditional Irish music and DJs.

Body & Soul will also host an array of artists and experiences, from large-scale immersive work by installation artist Aoife Dunne, to performances fusing foraging and soundscapes from Peter Broderick. 

Body & Soul has halved its numbers for 2022, with just 5,500 weekend tickets available for the 3-day event, and sustainability is at the forefront of the festival's ethos. 

The team behind Ireland's most eclectic festival aim to be carbon neutral in five years by recycling, reusing and repurposing all elements of production. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media