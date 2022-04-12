PICS: Hollywood superstar spotted enjoying Irish tourist attraction

The actor was spotted in Wells House, a Victorian country house and gardens in Gorey. Pic: Instagram.
A well-known Hollywood superstar has been spotted under the watchful eye of a 'matriarch' meerkat in a County Wexford animal enclosure.
The 21 Jump Street, Foxcatcher and Magic Mike actor, Channing Tatum, was spotted in Wells House, a Victorian country house and gardens in Gorey.
The 41-year-old leading man has come back into the spotlight with his latest film, Dog, which was co-directed by the actor.
While at the attraction, Tatum posted a number of pictures from his visit on Instagram, with the most quirky one being him posing with his 'queen': a meerkat.
Pic: Instagram
Tatum will be appearing in the action-comedy The Lost City, which hits Irish cinemas on Friday.
The film will also star Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.
Tatum, who previously dated English singer Jessie J, is rumoured to now be in a relationship with model and The Batman star Zoë Kravitz.
