Ed Sheeran performs at local pub ahead of Irish concerts in Croke Park and Cork

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has arrived in Dublin ahead of his Irish tour.
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has arrived in Dublin ahead of his Irish tour.
Sheeran, who will kick off his concert schedule in Croke Park on Saturday, April 23 and Sunday, April 24, played an intimate gig at local Dublin venue Whelan's on Tuesday night. The English-born singer will play another intimate show at Vicar Street on Wednesday before he takes to the stage at Croker this weekend.
Ed Sheeran takes to the stage at Whelan's pic.twitter.com/PitXCm5Z9w— Whelan's (@whelanslive) April 19, 2022
The 31-year-old will play also play at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29 before he continues his show schedule with gigs at Limerick’s Thomond Park on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6. His final leg of the tour will see him perform at Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13.
Sheeran has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists.
According to a recent report, one in five businesses in Ireland does not have a cyber security policy in place
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.