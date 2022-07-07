Creators of Ireland's Fittest Family seek rural singles for new dating show

The creators of several popular Irish reality shows - including Gogglebox Ireland and Ireland's Fittest Family - are seeking single people living in rural areas for a new dating programme.

Single people of all ages and orientations are being sought, particularly those who have struggled to find the right person due to their vicinity.

The show aims to help the hard-working men and women of rural Ireland and those who feel they are not part of a singles social scene to find true love.

Farmers, vets, agricultural contractors and even shop owners - anyone whose career keeps them tied to the countryside - are encouraged to apply.

The as-of-yet-unnamed show will match rural singles with city-dwellers hoping for a taste of rural life and help them find the person they are most compatible with.

Casting of the show is ongoing throughout the summer.

Anyone interested in finding out more or taking part in the brand new show can contact creators Kite Entertainment by emailing countrylove@kiteentertainment.com or calling 083 045 7652.