11 Aug 2022

TWITTER REACTS: 15 tweets inspired by Costa del Ireland's scorcher heatwave

TWITTER REACTS: 15 tweets inspired by Costa del Ireland's scorcher heatwave

Mary MCFadden

11 Aug 2022

We've reached the point in time during every Irish summer when it's inexplicably a million degrees (or close enough to it) and not even a 99 or a blow-up paddling pool can take the edge off. 

It's a time of Factor 50, farmer tans and bagga-cans, and with temperatures expected to reach almost 30 degrees this week, people all across Ireland will be looking for any way to cool down. 

See how people are reacting to and coping with the heat: 

We can all feel this one 

The rest of us are dying, Kevin! 

This salad is unbeatable... hon the mammies!  

Spain? Is that you? 

Listen to Sadhbh, she survived Australia. 

Good luck finding a pack of these! 

This should come as a blue and grey duo - 'Irish Summer Sky' and 'Irish Sky'. 

If only we all had our own personal fan! I've one 90s era banger without its safety cover and the whole house is fighting over it. 

A fur coat in this heat? 

The only universally accepted weather in Ireland is "fierce mild". 

God help you if you've no blackout blinds

Not even the Italians can hack it

Doing any manual labour for longer than two minutes in this heat is impressive! 

Remember to keep pets cool by providing plenty of water and shade - if they're in a metal cage on top of a tower at any point, you're doing it wrong! 

