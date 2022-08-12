Search

12 Aug 2022

EXPLAINED: How dinosaurs evolved different eye socket shapes to allow stronger bites

EXPLAINED: How dinosaurs evolved different eye socket shapes to allow stronger bites

Large dinosaur predators, such as Tyrannosaurus rex, evolved different shapes of eye sockets so they could have stronger bites, a new study suggests.

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Aug 2022 11:19 AM

Large dinosaur predators, such as Tyrannosaurus rex, evolved different shapes of eye sockets so they could have stronger bites, a new study suggests.

Although the eye socket is just a hole in the skull housing the eyeball in many animals, and most dinosaurs, this is not the case for large carnivores.

In a new study, researchers at the University of Birmingham reveal how the unusual oval – or elliptical – eye sockets of these predators could have evolved to help the skull absorb impact as they pounced on prey.

Dr Stephan Lautenschlager, senior lecturer for palaeobiology at the university and author of the new study, analysed the shape of the eye sockets of around 500 different dinosaurs and related species.

He said: “The results show that only some dinosaurs had eye sockets that were elliptical or keyhole-shaped.

“However, all of those were large, carnivorous dinosaurs with skull lengths of one metre or more.”

Dr Lautenschlager used computer simulations and stress analysis to test a potential purpose for the unusual shape of these eye sockets.

The study found that a skull with a circular eye socket was more prone to high stresses during biting.

However, if these were replaced with other eye socket shapes stresses were considerably reduced allowing top predators, including Tyrannosaurus rex, to evolve high bite forces without compromising skull stability.

The study also found that most plant-eating species and juvenile animals retained a circular eye socket, and only large carnivores adopted other morphologies, such as elliptical, keyhole-shaped or figure-of-eight-shaped eye sockets.

Dr Lautenschlager added: “In these species, just the upper part of the eye socket was actually occupied by the eyeball.

“This also led to a relative reduction of eye size compared with skull size.”

The findings are published in the Communications Biology journal.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media