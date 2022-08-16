Film documentary on glove factories in Tipperary Town to be shown at Excel centre

A film documentary on glove factories in Tipperary Town will be screened at the Excel centre
A film documentary tracing what life was like in the glove factories of Tipperary Town will be shown at the Excel Arts and Heritage centre on Thursday August 18 at 8pm.
It will be presented by the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Heritage Group to coincide with national heritage week.
Cllr Declan Burgess stands opposite the old O'Connors supermarket, soon to be transformed into new housing
