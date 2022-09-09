Westlife to play two Irish shows this Christmas

Westlife have announced two intimate gigs at Dublin's 3Arena in December.
The Irish boyband, who staged sold out concerts at the Aviva Stadium and Páirc Uí Chaoimh last summer, will play their first Dublin indoor shows in over eleven years on December 20 and 21, 2023.
Tickets for the Home for Christmas shows will go on sale on Friday, September 16 at 9am via Ticketmaster.
Ireland!! We are so thrilled to announce that after over 11 years, we will be playing two intimate shows at Dublin’s 3Arena on 20th + 21st December 2022; Home For Christmas! There really is no place like home, especially at Christmas time, and we can’t wait to see you there! pic.twitter.com/WpaDFYSF5p— Westlife (@westlifemusic) September 8, 2022
