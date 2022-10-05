Original 007 novels to be reprinted to mark 70 years of James Bond

The legacy of the creator of James Bond is to be honoured with new editions of the original 007 novels, marking the series’ 70th anniversary in print next year.

Ian Fleming Publications Ltd (IFPL), the publishing company which owns the literary copyright to Fleming’s books, will produce the new editions of the spy series as well as editions of the author’s non-fiction books and his children’s classic, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

The news was announced on the 60th anniversary of the premiere of the first Bond movie, Dr No, starring Sir Sean Connery, on October 5 1962.

James Bond returns home. Ian Fleming Publications will be publishing the original James Bond stories in brand-new editions in 2023, 70 years after Casino Royale was first released. Join us in a year-long celebration of the world’s most famous spy. More to come… #70Yearsof007 pic.twitter.com/cBnAEgLUMS — Ian Fleming (@TheIanFleming) October 5, 2022

The new editions under the Ian Fleming Publications imprint will be launched in the UK and Commonwealth markets in spring 2023.

Fleming’s original Bond novels and short story collections will be available from April 13 next year, 70 years to the day after the author first introduced MI6 agent 007 to the world with the publication of Casino Royale in 1953.

Since that debut, more than one hundred million books within the Bond series have been sold worldwide, according to Ian Fleming Publications.

The new editions will be initially released in paperback and as eBooks, with covers by design company Webb & Webb, and hardbacks and limited editions are to follow.

They will also include the logo for the publishing company and The Ian Fleming Estate of a swallow tail hummingbird, the national bird of Jamaica, where Fleming wrote the classic adventure stories.

Managing director of IFPL Corinne Turner said: “IFPL has enjoyed many years’ collaboration with publishing partners Random House and Penguin, but we feel it is time for a change of direction.

“The 70th anniversary of Casino Royale is an ideal opportunity to bring publication of Ian’s books in-house, enabling us to engage directly with readers and fans.

“We hope our new editions will reach as wide an audience as possible, attracting long-time readers as well those who have yet to discover the Bond novels.”

Fergus Fleming, Fleming’s nephew, added: “Before he wrote best-selling novels, Ian was a publisher. That IFPL should publish his own books completes the circle.”

The Curtis Brown Group, IFPL’s literary agent, will continue to manage subsidiary rights licensing for the new imprint.

Jonny Geller, chief executive officer of The Curtis Brown Group, said: “Ian Fleming Publications has always been an innovative, dynamic and inventive manager of Ian Fleming’s work and everyone at Curtis Brown is looking forward to working with them on this next exciting stage.

“Finding a new generation of readers of James Bond has always been the top priority and IFPL’s publishing plans of the classic original novels will do this with huge energy and creativity.”

This move marks a new direction for Ian Fleming Publishing as the 10-year licensing agreement with Penguin Random House (Vintage), for the UK and Commonwealth, has ended.