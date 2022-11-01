The Lonesome West on tour in Tipperary

Lisa Fallon is among the cast for The Lonesome West
The Fionn MacCumhaill Players are staging The Lonesome West by Martin MC Donagh. Beginning November 17 in Mullinahone Hall, November 18 in Kilcash Hall, The White Memorial Theatre November 26 and Thomastown Community Hall November 27.
All at 8.00 and tickets available at door in all venues.. However if you wish to book to secure tickets contact 0831355762 and 0872948231. Cast includes Noel Clancy, Will Condon, John Peter Morris and Louise Fallon.
The handover of a cheque for €5,145 was made to Frances Boyle on behalf of The National Breast Cancer Research Institute from Clonmel Golf Club from their very successful Play in Pink Day.
Olan Doocey, Enda Nolan and Fergal Bradshaw in action for the Clonmel High School in a recent game with Glenstal Abbey.
