Tipperary town pupils stage wonderful nativity event

The pupils of St. Michael’s Junior Boys school in Tipperary town thoroughly entertained their parents at their annual Christmas play.

Each year the Parent's Council annual coffee morning, held over two mornings, preceded the boys performing songs and set pieces with a festive Christmas theme.

The 1st classes performed the play "The Inn-Spectors" with the junior and senior Infants dancing and singing their own medley of songs.

“We really look forward to the Christmas Coffee morning every year,” said Principal Ms. Siobhan Verdon. “It's a very special time for us all and it's a lovely opportunity for the parents and family to visit the school and see their boys performing and having fun. y. Thank you to the teachers, pupils and families who made the performances so special."

The morning’s entertainment ended with a selection of songs from the school choir.