Car Bingo in Gortnahoe is a great family evening out

The joint committee of the Gortnahoe/Glengoole GAA and Gortnahoe Hall were delighted with the support again last Saturday evening drive in bingo. The evening was typical Irish weather, but that did not take away from the enjoyment of the people who attended. It was great to see the support from the parish, some for the first time ever to play bingo. With so few places to go nowadays it is a perfect opportunity to enjoy a night out in safe conditions. The joint committees are intending to continue holding drive in bingo's on a Saturday evening for a few more weeks so it is an opportunity for families to support both committees. Gates open at 5.30pm for a 7.00pm start over €3,500 in prize money which includes €500 for one special game. There will be also a monster raffle for cash prizes on the night. Let this be the first time to come to an outdoor bingo and at the same time you are supporting the development that is going on in the parish at present by both committees.