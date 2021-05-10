Libraries re-open in Thurles today with big arms of welcome for all

Do visit your library and check out all the services available there.

Tipperary County Council Library Service is delighted to announce the re-opening of all it’s main branches from today Monday May 10.

In addition, Clonmel, Nenagh, Thurles and Cashel branches will resume their Saturday opening from May 15. Part time branches will operate a contact and collect service until further notice. Tipperary Library Service advise everybody to check out the website www.tipperarylibraries.ie for further information on changes to opening hours etc.

Alternatively people may contact library headquarters on 0761 066 100, email libraries@tipperarycoco.ie or chat to on the webchat facility on our website.



In accordance with public health guidelines Tipperary Library Services are currently only able to operate a browsing service in those branches that will re-open on Monday but this is an important milestone for them in their journey back to ‘normal’ and all the staff members are looking forward to it immensely.



While computer, study and meeting facilities are on hold until further notice library users will be happy to hear that the remote printing facility is once more available and for those of you who have made good use of the online service during this past 14 months – we hope you enjoyed our wide range of online services. The Library Service was thrilled to have so many join them online and would love to see people visit in person.



So in conclusion, as Ned Stark never said, ‘Summer is Coming’ and we want to see you all at your local library.