Into The Mountain | Eamon Colman, coming to The Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Image Eamon Colman 'Walking at Night' (detail) milk paint/mixed media on paper 72cm x 60cm 2021
Eamon Colman was born in Dublin in 1957.
His professional career spans from 1979, having created over 40 solo exhibitions presented nationally and internationally he is considered one of Ireland's most important painters.
He is an elected member of Aosdána since 2007 in recognition of his major contribution to Irish culture.
In 1997, he was invited to host a major mid-term retrospective exhibition of his work entitled ‘Post Cards Home’ at the Royal Hibernian Academy, Dublin at the age of 39 years.
For his show at The Source Arts Centre, Eamon Colman cites Nan Shepherd’s book The Living Mountain (Aberdeen University Press 1977) which deals with the tradition of mountain climbing, a male pursuit for most of its history and where men were more concerned with reaching the summit then the climb in between.
This exhibition runs from Friday, September 10 to Saturday, October 16.
