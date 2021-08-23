Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Into The Mountain | Eamon Colman, coming to The Source Arts Centre, Thurles

For his show at The Source Arts Centre, Eamon Colman cites Nan Shepherd’s book The Living Mountain (Aberdeen University Press 1977) which deals with the tradition of mountain climbing

Into The Mountain | Eamon Colman, coming to The Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Image Eamon Colman 'Walking at Night' (detail) milk paint/mixed media on paper 72cm x 60cm 2021

Reporter:

Eoin Kelleher

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Eamon Colman was born in Dublin in 1957.


His professional career spans from 1979, having created over 40 solo exhibitions presented nationally and internationally he is considered one of Ireland's most important painters.


He is an elected member of Aosdána since 2007 in recognition of his major contribution to Irish culture.


In 1997, he was invited to host a major mid-term retrospective exhibition of his work entitled ‘Post Cards Home’ at the Royal Hibernian Academy, Dublin at the age of 39 years.


For his show at The Source Arts Centre, Eamon Colman cites Nan Shepherd’s book The Living Mountain (Aberdeen University Press 1977) which deals with the tradition of mountain climbing, a male pursuit for most of its history and where men were more concerned with reaching the summit then the climb in between.


This exhibition runs from Friday, September 10 to Saturday, October 16.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media