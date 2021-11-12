Search

12/11/2021

Rise Productions presents Fight Night at the Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Winner of Best Actor and Bewley’s Little Gem awards at the Dublin Fringe festival

November 26 at 8pm in the Source, Thurles. Tickets are €18/16

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Winner of Best Actor and Bewley’s Little Gem awards at Dublin Fringe, and nominated Best New Play at the Irish Times Theatre Awards, Aonghus Óg McAnally returns with his smash hit solo show ‘Fight Night’ by Gavin Kostick for a 10th Anniversary nationwide tour.


This gripping journey charts the comeback of Dan Coyle Jr, a failed amateur boxer living in the shadows of his overbearing father and his brother’s Olympic success.

After years out of the ring, the birth of his own son reignites his competitive fire and he takes the first tentative steps on his road to redemption.


A fast-paced and engaging solo performance combines intense physicality with a deeply emotional storytelling experience that will leave audiences both exhausted and exhilarated.


Special access and wheelchair users please inform the box office at the time of booking that you may need accessibility seating. T:0504 90204.

