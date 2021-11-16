Search

How to Catch a Star - streamed event by the Source Arts Centre 

Once there was a boy who was always looking up. He dreamt of having a star as a friend. This is the story of his adventure. Branar, are delighted to present a new film version of their acclaimed production of How to Catch a Star by Oliver Jeffers.

Partnering with 24 venues across Ireland, all schools will have the opportunity to experience this unique and well loved story. Based on the beloved book, this film will be available to stream to classrooms for a limited period.  Schools can book to receive access to the filmed production streaming at a *time of your choice each school day:  Monday, November 29  - Friday, December 3  / Monday, December 6 – Friday, December 10. 

This adaptation combines an original score by Colm Mac Con Iomaire, puppetry by Grace Kiely and Neasa Ní Chuanaigh, directed by Marc Mac Lochlainn with design by Maeve Clancy. Branar’s signature storytelling creates a show which reminds us all to follow our dreams.

“Visually stunning with a twinkling score” – Irish Times

“Branar Téatar do Pháistí has become renowned for magical storytelling” – Irish Independent.

Recommended Age: Preschool – Second Class. This is a non-verbal show. Duration: 45 min approx. This is a streamed event to schools with the following prices: Pre-schools €60

Schools with 1-4 classrooms €100 Schools with 5-8 classrooms €200

Schools with over 9 classrooms please contact Box Office below or on 0504 90204. Please contact: boxoffice@sourcearts.ie for booking.


Thurles Library winter Wednesday Lego fun 

Can you build a snowflake out of LEGO? Test your building skills in the first of Thurles Library’s new weekly Lego challenge. Make sure to send us a photo of your creation by next Wednesday at: thurleslibrary@ tipperarycoco.ie

