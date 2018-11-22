Dundrum AC weekly report

BRITISH AND IRISH MASTERS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The British and Irish Master's Cross Country Championships were held on Saturday November 17 in Swansea, Wales. The club were very proud of Dermot Hayes for qualifying to represent Ireland in the O50 category and donning the Irish singlet. He ran a fantastic race over 8k in 28:01 over a hilly course and placed a very strong 5th leading the Irish team home to win Bronze in the team event.

MUNSTER MASTERS CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Master's Cross Country Championships were held in Sunday November 18 in Clarecastle, Co Clare. We had 9 athletes compete. The Ladies raced over 4k and we had 4 compete. We had two ladies finish on the podium in the overall race and the O35 category. Dymphna Ryan had a superb race to win the race and take Gold in the O35 category. Linda Grogan also had an excellent race to place 3rd overall and win Bronze in the O35 category. We also had 33rd Mairead Julian and 44th Catherine Fogarty. Our ladies did superb to win Bronze Club medals in the O35 Team Category. Dymphna and Linda also won Silver medals on the Tipp O35 Team. The Men raced over 7k and we had 5 compete. We had 50th John Kelly, 56th Stephen Ryan, 74th Jim Hally, 81st Michael Moore and 87th John Moore. The Men won the Silver medals in the Club O50 category with Jim Hally, Michael Moore and John Moore. Jim and Michael were also on the Tipp O50 team that won Silver.

GINGERBREAD HALF MARATHON

The Gingerbread Half Marathon was held on Sunday November 18 in Portarlington, Co Laois. Yvonne Heeney continued her fine form to finish the race in a fantastic PB of 1:44:56.

MUNSTER COLLEGE ROAD RELAYS

The Munster College Road Relays were held in Thursday November 8 in Cork. Eimear Loughman ran with her college Carlow IT. There was 3 legs to the race of 2k, 1k and 3k. Eimear ran the 1k and ran the fastest 1k in the race in 3:35. The college won the Bronze medals.

ALL IRELAND COLLEGE ROAD RELAYS

The All Ireland College Road Relays were held on Saturday November 17 in Maynooth. Eimear Loughman comoeted with her college Carlow IT. There was 4 legs to the race of 1 mile, 2 mile, 2 mile and 1 mile. Eimear ran a 2 mile leg and the college finished 14th.