Medals for Dundrum AC in Nenagh

MUNSTER MASTER'S INDOOR 3,000M CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Munster Master's Indoor 3,000m Championships were held on Sunday February 10 in Nenagh Indoor Stadium. We had three athletes compete. In the O50 category Dermot Hayes won Gold in 9:43. In the O55 category Michael Moore won Bronze in 11:20. In the O60 category John Moore won Silver in 11:28. This was John's first track race in over 10 years. Well done to all three it's a fantastic achievement to bring a medal home in all three age categories.



CORK BHAA - JANSSEN 6K

The Cork BHAA Janssen 6k was held on Sunday the 10th of February in Little Island, Cork. It was a cold and windy day. We had two athletes compete. Dymphna Ryan had a fantastic race to place 31st overall and 3rd Lady in 23:14. Laura McCarthy Armstrong also ran to place 84th in 26:18.

Pictured below Dundrum AC's Men at the Munster Master's Indoor 3,000m Championships in Nenagh Indoor Stadium. Left to right: John Moore (Silver O60), Michael Moore (Bronze O55) and Dermot Hayes (Gold O55)