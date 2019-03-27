Great result for Moycarkey Coolcroo athletes at the Tipperary Throws Festival in Templemore

Throws

Sean Mockler travelled to Dunboyne AC recently for the Throws event. He was delighted with his new PB and a B standard for U20 Europeans it's been a great start for him and looking forward to the season ahead. Thanks to coach Brian Akers and to his mentor Michael. The result garnered attention on twitter too with mentions from Throws Ireland and Athletics Ireland. But more was to follow with Sean winning Thurles Sports Person of the Year. A well deserved award and more to come from this talented young man.

Tipp Throws Festival

Templemore AC Track was the venue and weather conditions were very poor. We had a number of athletes in action. In the Women's Shot Put 3kg Anna Ryan placed 2nd with a good throw of 11.33metres. In the Mens Shot Put 6kg Jack Ryan placed 1st with a good throw of 13.70 metres. He also competed in the 1.75kg Discus placing 2nd. Sean Mockler placed 1st in the Mens 6kg Hammer with a good throw 65.65m. Well done.

Road Racing

Continued success for Paddy Cummins who ran the Munster Novice & Senior Road Championships in Dundrum Co Tipperary on Sunday, March 3 in very cold and wet conditions just before the snow started to fall. Paddy ran very well coming home a double Munster Silver Medal Winner. Paddy was 13th in the Novice and 3rd Scorer on the Silver Medal winning Tipp Team and he was 22nd in the Senior race and 5th scorer on the Silver winning Tipperary team, Well done Paddy.

John Fogarty celebrated St Patricks Day by running the Bath Half Marathon with over 12,000 athletes crossing the finish line and an estimated 40,000 spectators celebrating the 38th edition of this well renown race in Somerset England, Wearing the red and black John had a good run crossing the line 549th overall and 70th in his age category. Well done John.

At The County Road Championships in Templemore Paddy Cummins was first home for the club running a great race to finish in 5th place in a new personal best time for 10k of 33:38 he was just 12 seconds off the podium places having being in and around the chasing pack throughout, next past the post for the club was Shane Mullaney who gave a good effort in 28th place in a time of 38:50 followed by club chairperson Tiernan O'Donnell who gave a good showing in 43rd place in a time of 46:09 and Paul Bowe who ran well in 45th place in a time of 48:20. This quartet did very well finishing 5th team and great to see the club represented, Well done to all.

Pole Vault

Adam O’Dwyer travelled to Glasgow recently to compete in The Sky High Open event. Adam had a great win and the club are very proud of him.

Co Indoor Track & Field

The club had a fantastic day at the County Indoors in Nenagh on March 16. With over 18 individual medals it certainly was a day to remember.

St Patrick’s Parade

Many thanks to everyone who marched in the annual parade. The club won 2nd prize so well done everyone.

Sympathy

Sincere Sympaties to The Patterson Family, The McCullagh family, the Hayes family, the Ryan family and the Darmody family on their recent bereavements.

May they rest in peace.

Pictured below Moycarkey Coolcroo athletes at the County Tipperary Indoor Championships in Nenagh