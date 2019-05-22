Moyne AC host inter club track and field challenge

Inter Club Track & Field Challenge

The annual inter club track and field challenge took place in Moyne on Friday May 17 between Moycarkey-Coolcroo, Moyglass and Moyne. Despite wet conditions, there was a great turnout for the event where athletes of all ages participated in sprints, long run, long jump and the turbo javelin. The challenge is a team event where points awarded to individuals go towards the club’s final tally. In third position were Moyglass with 106 points, Moycarkey-Coolcroo in second with 153 points and Moyne finished in first place with 170 points. The John Flynn trophy was presented to Adam Phelan, who accepted it on behalf of the Moyne athletes. Well done to all athletes from the three clubs who competed in great spirit. Many thanks to those who helped on the night to run events and in the kitchen afterwards as the cup of tea certainly warmed up cold hands!

Well done to the following Moyne athletes: Olivia and Isabel Ralph, Roisin O’Reilly, Kate Concagh, Alanna Maher, Ruby Quinlan, Ailis Concagh, Aoife Kavanagh, Grace Harrington, Aoibheann Doyle, Olivia Daly, Anna Concagh, Molly Jones, Gráinne Daly, Aisling O’Reilly, Ciara Joyce, Aaron Ralph, Cathal O’Reilly, Emily O’Dwyer, Niamh Joyce, Conor Leahy, Aoife Leahy, Caoimhe Slevin, Muireann Casey, Grace Deegan, Jai Quinlan, Reiltin, William and Jeffrey Morrisey; Ruth, Adam and Senan Phelan; Frank, Maria and Caoimhe Doyle; Rogan, Brody and Poppy Lyons, Sarah Harrington, Ellen Harrington, Dearbhla Gleeson, Roisin Wall, Niamh Cleere, Alanna Spillane, Jack, Niamh and Saoirse Gleeson; Jack, Billy, Roisin and Arlene Flanagan; Abbie Manton; Amy, Siobhan and Molly Hackett; Aoife and Saoirse Deegan; Kathleen, Mary, Dáithí, Bill and Paddy Cussen; Louise Hickey; Aisling and Niamh Murphy: David Nolan; Aisling, Ava and Gráinne O’Loughlin; Saoirse Ryan; Jack, Padraig and Faye Guilfoyle; JP Everard; Conor Kavanagh; Ben Norton; Jim and Bill O’Neill; James Moloney; David Doyle; Cáit Bergin Doherty; Adam and Olive Spillane Leane; Aoibheann Phelan, Fionn Phelan, Eleanor Doyle and Killian Russell. Medals will be presented at training on Tuesday night.



Munster Schools Track & Field Championships

Six athletes from the club participated in the Munster Schools Track & Field Championships which were held in Cork IT on Saturday last. With such a high calibre of competition on offer all our athletes performed exceptionally well in particular Aaron McLoughlin who finished second in the Junior 1.2k Walk. Dylan McLoughlin finished fourth in the senior 800mts in 2.06.27 with Jack Hickey fifth in the senior 200mts in 23.57 and both were on the school 4 x 400mts relay team that won their competition. Katie Bergin finished fourth in the senior 200mts in 26.72 and was also fifth in the long jump with a leap of 4.81mts. Leona Maher finished fifth in both the junior 100mts in 13.50 and long jump with a jump of 4.26mts with Louise Hickey eight in the junior shot with a throw of 7.45mts. Well done to all the athletes involved.



National Track & Field League

The first round of the National Track & Field League took place in Templemore on Sunday and five members of the club participated on the Tipperary team. Katie Bergin finished 2nd overall in the Long Jump and was a member of the 4 x 100 team that finished 2nd. Jack Hickey and Dylan McLoughlin were part of the 4 x 400 relay team that finished third. Jack also too part in the 200mts and 400mts while Dylan ran in the 1,500mts. Lorraine Healy and Sharon Cantwell ran in the 1,500mts while Sharon was part of the 4 x 400mts relay team. Unofficial results have both Tipperary teams in second place in their divisions.



Munster Juvenile Track & Field Championships Day 1

Just one athlete will represent the club at this event which takes place on Saturday next, May 25 in Cork IT. Sarah McGinley will take part in the U/12 Shot and we wish her all the best of luck on the day.



County Juvenile B Track & Field Championships

Sunday next, May 26, sees the club host the County Juvenile B Track & Field Championships on the track. This event gets underway at 11am and the following athletes are those that are competing: Caoimhe Slevin, Ruth Phelan, Adam Phelan, William Morrissey, Reiltin Morrissey, Carmel McGreevy, Abbie Manton, Heidi Maher, Alanna Maher, Conor Leahy, Ciara Joyce, Padraig Guilfoyle, Jack Guilfoyle, Cathal Guilfoyle, Niamh Gleeson, Maria Doyle, Caoimhe Doyle, Kate Concagh, Ailis Concagh, Muireann Casey. All athletes are asked to be there by 10.30am. We will also be looking for club members and parents to give a helping hand out on the day. It takes a lot to organise such an event and all help would be thoroughly appreciated. Please give your name to Paddy or John.



Burma Challenge

Last Thursday’s night round, the handicap, went off smoothly and everyone arrived back almost together onto the track. The recorders had to be on their toes with people finishing within seconds of each other. Again, another great night of running, jogging and walking. Well done to everyone. The month has certainly flown by and the final round takes place this coming Thursday, May 23 at 7.30pm. On the night all participants will take part in the 5k team relay event so we encourage everyone to be on time as people will need to go to the various starting points around the course. Following this, the results will be calculated, and the winners announced along with the result of the family challenge. Tea/Coffee and refreshments will be served so we hope everyone will stay around for the finale.



Aldi Community Games National Finals

The very best of luck to club athletes Adam Phelan (U/12), Alana Spillane (U/12) and Saoirse Doran (U/13) as they represent Tipperary in the Mixed Distant Cross-Country Relay and U/13 Cross Country events at the National Finals in University Limerick on Saturday next May 25. They compete in the morning and should they qualify the finals are later that afternoon.



Mini Marathon

The 10th running of our mini marathon takes place on Monday June 3. How time flies and in those intervening years numbers have surged and dropped depending on the cause we have raised money for. Over the past couple of years, the funds raised have helped to keep the club running and is our only major fundraising effort during the year apart from our annual church gate collection. This year we are providing a 10k Run and 5k Run/Walk with both events starting simultaneously at 12 noon on that day. Entry fee is €15 for the 10k and €10 for the 5k Run/Walk and this will be taken up in the club house on the day of the event where all numbers will be issued from. Both events will be timed by our own club officials. Prize money on offer will be as follows – 10k – 1st €100, 2nd €50, 3rd €30. 5k Run – 1st €50, 2nd €30, 3rd €20. Bonus of €50 for breaking course record over 10k. These records currently stand at 32.07 in the men’s event and 37.04 in the ladies’ event. All participants will be presented with a medallion at the end of their respective event and are then very welcome to enjoy the refreshments provided afterwards. We have had some great racing over the years and this year should provide much of the same again. All support is greatly appreciated.



2019 Games

Another night of track & field competition, being presented by the club, is the 2019 Games.

Preparations are ongoing and interest is gathering for the event. Flyers have been making the rounds of the clubs around the Country and if feedback is anything to go by, we should once again have a great night of athletics on the cards. Our two main headline races will be an attempt on the sub 4-minute mile for the men and sub 2.05-minute 800mts for ladies which were very nearly reached last year. The programme also consists of 200mts and 400mts with additional mile and 800mts races along with long jump and weight for distance. Entries have been submitted for some of these races and once the required numbers have been reached, we will be unable to accept further entries so don’t lose out. Contact Martin on 087-2681524 or John on 086-8403515 or e-mail hello@moyneathleticclub.com for further details.



Fixtures

Sunday, May 26 – County Juvenile B Track & Field Championships – Moyne Athletic Track

Monday, June 3 – Moyne AC 10k and 5k Run/Walk – Moyne Athletic Track

Saturday, June 8 – Munster U/12-U/19 Track & Field Championships – Templemore Track.