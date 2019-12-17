Mooreabbey Milers AC: Milers impress on roads and trails

Newmarket 5k

The Newmarket 5km was held last Sunday afternoon and was hosted by Duhallow AC. The race started a few hundred metres out the Kanturk road which was wide, open and flat. Heading uphill towards the town, through the crossroads and from there it was slightly downhill until passing the local school at the 1 mile mark. From there the road opened up into a long straight section all pretty flat and fast. The next junction is the turnoff for Ballydesmond and this was the turnaround point and from here the runners headed back towards the town and to the finish line at the other side of the town. On the start line for this one was Willie O'Donoghue and Gerard Hanley. Willie finished 1st in category in a splendid time of 18.12 with Gerard Hanley hot on his heels in a time of 18.42.



Glanageenty Trail Marathon, Half and 10k

Last Saturday morning Kevin Lenihan, Liam O'Donnell, Mary Hinchy and Jo Drea were down in the lovely scenic countryside of kerry for a trail marathon, half-marathon and 10k around the trails and hills of Glanageenty in Co. Kerry. It was a looped course, all off-road through woodland trails, open mountain, tracks and country lanes. Kevin and Liam took on the marathon while the ladies opted for the 10k. Kevin finished 4th overall followed shortly by Liam in 8th position.



Juveniles Christmas Party

The juveniles training finished up last Saturday with a cross country event in the grounds of our local rugby club by kind permission of Galbally RFC, due to ongoing ground works in the local community field. Children taking part were all presented with a lovely bespoke club medal for their participation in the event. Afterwards refreshments were served in the local community centre where children were presented with a selection box.



Christmas Wishes

Wishing all our club members, their families, friends, sponsors and supporters a very happy Christmas and a bright and joyful New year.



Couch to 5k

Couch to 5k has returned so if you are starting out why not join Tricia Chi Running style couch to 5k classes and set yourself up for a lifetime of injury-free running.



Iconic Mile Challenge

Mooreabbey Milers Club Iconic Mile Challenge will take place on Saturday, December 28 at 3pm

You can enter a pre declared team of 3 runners with their combined times over the mile with at least one runner to be female and you could be the first ever "Mile Challenge Champions". The team will be presented with a perpetual shield. Runners on teams are still eligible to run as individuals. €8 per runner,€5 per walker and €10 per family walking.

Prizes for the first 3 males and 3 females, course record, categories and junior first male and female.