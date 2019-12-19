A great weekend of squash at Thurles Squash Club as club hosted the Munster Invitational Junior Championship

A great weekend of squash was had over the weekend of December 6 - 8 as Thurles Squash Club hosted the 2019 Munster Invitational Junior Championship.

Over 60 players competed from all over Munster in categories from U11 to U19 of age.

The club received very positive feedback from visiting families which makes the effort put in by so many volunteers all the more worthwhile.

Future looks bright for Thurles Squash Club.

Congratulations to Ennis CBS Squash Club on winning Division 5 in the Munster Squash leagues last week in Thurles Squash-Club. Great standard of squash on display from all 4 teams. Ennis won the proper final beating HighfieldSquash Cork and Sunday’s Well won the plate final against Limerick Lawn Tennis Club. Big thank you to Suzie Connors for looking after results and keeping the league fixtures ticking over.

Well done to all teams who took part in this division.