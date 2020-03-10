More All Ireland medals for Mooreabbey Milers AC

National Master Indoor Track & Field Championships

We have three men that have travelled through the indoor championship ranks from county to provincial and now onto the nationals in the hopes of getting their hands on some of the top 3 precious medals. AIT Athlone was the host venue last Sunday to the National Master Indoor Track and Field Championships. First up was Stuart Moloney who took on the 3,000m where he ran a cracking race claiming the gold medal. Larry O'Grady competed in 4 event. First up was the long jump which saw him take the bronze medal, followed by the high jump where he took silver, the weight for distance is where Larry claimed a 2nd bronze and rounding out the day with the shot putt where he took another silver. Willie O'Donoghue ran the 3,000m and in what was a hard fought run for him Willie clinched the silver medal after a reviewing process.

Munster Road Championship Update

Due to an error in results on the day Tom Blackburn and Willie O'Donoghue have had their Munster County medal upgraded to gold medals.

Kinvara Half Marathon

The 10th running of the Rock and Road 10km, half marathon and full marathon was held on Saturday last in the beautiful seaside village of Kinvara, Co. Galway in the heart of the west of Ireland. Barry Hartnett took to the half marathon distance of this race. The half marathon started at the quay in Kinvara where the runners completed a lap of the village before they headed out towards the Burren. The runners passed Slievecarran, Trellick Road and Moy Road before heading back towards Kinvara to finish back where the race started on the quay in Kinvara. Barry finished in a very impressive 8th position out of well over 500 runners.

Kilsheelan 10

For its second year the Kilsheelan 10 mile was hosted by Clonmel AC. Changing things up with the race route this year saw the runners start at last years finish just up from ormond stores. Runners started for a few hundred meters towards Fethard before turning for Ballypatrick where spectators and supports were found cheering the runners on at Corbetts Hill continuing all the way to Ballypatrick village passing Killurney National School, Community Hall and the site of the old creamery on the way back into Kilsheelan village before finishing at Robinson’s Pub. Out for the club was Mary Pyke and Patricia Ryan.

Catherine Hogan Rememberance Trail Run

To remember our dear friend Catherine Hogan who loved the trails and outdoors we are organising a trail run on Friday, March 27. This date coincides with Daffodil Day. Catherine was a very active volunteer and in more recent times a user of the fantastic facilities at Circle Of Friends Tipperary Town. We will be starting at 7pm sharp from the Rock On Torabh car park. As light will be fading if you have a torch or head torch please bring it along.

We will be offering a 9k for runners or 5k for walkers/runners.

**This event is free but we will be accepting any donations on the night which we will be donating to Circle Of Friends Tipperary Town**

Refreshments served afterwards.

Training Adults

Adults train on Tuesday and Thursday nights at 7pm in the community field in Galbally. New members always welcome. Adults also do hill/mountain and trail training, become a registered member and get the added benefit of being included in the club's whatsapp to keep up to date with training/races and events. Registration forms are available at training €30 per adult.

Training Juveniles

Juvenile training takes place in the community field Galbally each Monday night at 7pm with qualified coaches. For insurance purposes juveniles have to be registered with the club in the year of their 7th birthday €20 per juvenile, family rates available. Registration forms are available at training.

Teenage Training

Tom's Teenager Training is currently running between 7pm and 8pm in the community field Galbally on Monday nights. The training is open to all teenagers however they must register with club for insurance purposes. Registration fee €20.

The Cahir Half Marathon And Relay

Cahir Half Marathon & Relay is back for the 6th consecutive year. Starting and finishing in the historical town of Cahir, Co.Tipperary on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11am. €25 early bird price for individual in the Half & also €25 per relay team (2 members). Substantial prize money: 1st €500, 2nd €300, 3rd €150 male & female. €100 for 1st mixed relay team, for 1st male relay team & for 1st female team. Cash prizes for age categories also. AAI Permit granted, accurately measured. Entry fee includes chip timing, medal, physio, showers and more. Register on www.runireland.com