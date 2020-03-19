Moyne AC: Suspension of club activities

Suspension of club activities

Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, all club activity has ceased until March 29 at the earliest. We would ask all members to respect this suspension. No large groups should be training or using the club facilities. We also hope that others not involved with the club would be respectful of the facilities. Many people use the track for outdoor activity, and we ask that everyone use their discretion. Train alone or no more than 2-3 people in groups with a respectful distance as per the HSE guidelines. Good hygiene when entering and leaving the facility. Avoid using the water fountain and take away all tissues/water bottles etc. Children appear to be the primary transmitters, so families need to stay together and avoid interaction with others. Please take care and keep everyone safe.



Suspension of County, Munster and National Championships

Several County and National fixtures have been suspended or cancelled following the outbreak of coronavirus. The County Juvenile to Junior Indoor Championships and County Senior and Intermediate Road Championships have all been postponed. The Munster Half Marathon and Marathon Championships have been moved to Sunday October 4 while all three National Juvenile Indoor Championships have also been postponed and new dates proposed as follows – April 26 (day 3 events), May 2 (Day 1 events) and May 3 (Day 2 events). Should the Championships not go ahead on these days they will be cancelled for 2020.



Lotto

Winner in this week’s lotto was Lilly Murphy. Thanks to everyone who supports the club by buying tickets.



Moyne AC Club Shop

Our Club Shop is now available on the O’Neill’s website. This will now let members purchase club gear when they want to. Club singlets are available for purchase by individuals and we encourage as many athletes as possible to purchase same.



2020 Summer Games

Wednesday, June 17 has been confirmed as the date for the third running of our track and field games. The programme remains the same as last year apart from including a Ladies WFD instead of the Junior Men LJ. Interest is gathering momentum and we hope for a great spread of athletes across all disciplines. More details on the event to follow.



June 5k

This year the club have decided only to run a 5k event on the June Bank Holiday Monday instead of our normal Mini Marathon. While this is a change in distance, it is generally felt that many people prefer the shorter race and it is also an achievable aim for anyone starting out jogging/running. More details to follow.