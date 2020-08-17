Irish International Rugby player Dorothy Wall launches Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon

Tipperary Sports Partnership are delighted to announce that this year’s Tipperary Mini Marathon Women’s Virtual 10k will take place over the weekend September 26-27, 2020 and will take place during European Week of Sport. Irish International women's rugby player and Fethard Native Dorothy Wall took time out from her training to launch this year’s event in her home town in Tipperary.

The Mini Marathon aims to provide an opportunity for females to participate in a female only event and is open to walkers, joggers and runners of all abilities over the age of 18. The event is supported by Sport Ireland’s Women in Sport Programme and is part of the #20x20 campaign which aims to increase female participation in sport.

This year’s event will be a free virtual event which will allow participants to pick their own 10k route and their own start time to complete the event on either Saturday 26 or Sunday 27 September. Participants can run on their own or with small groups adhering to the HSE guidelines. Registration can be completed via on www.tippminimarathon.ie

In order to receive their event medallion and souvenir, participants will be asked to submit their name and completed time to Tipperary Sports Partnership. In addition, following completion of the event participants will be in with a chance of winning a spot prize when they submit a photo either by email to info@tipperarysports.ie or via TSP social media platforms.

Isabel Cambie, Chairperson said ‘this is a unique opportunity for women to take part in the Tipperary Mini Marathon on their chosen 10km route either by themselves or with friends and we look forward to receiving photos and messages through social media showing us how women are engaging in the event across Tipperary and beyond. There will be spot prizes for those who tag us and share their photos. We encourage everyone taking part to adhere to the HSE guidelines to keep everyone safe”.

At the launch, Dorothy expressed her delight to launch the 2020 Tipperary Women's Virtual 10k Event and said 'Many things have changed during the current pandemic and it is important for us all to stay active and to remember the 20x20 campaign and its aim, which is 20% more female participation, media coverage and attendance at women's sports in 2020. It is excellent to see the Tipperary Women's Mini Marathon being held in 2020 and being delivered virtually. It is innovative and sets example for all women's sporting events and supports women to be active. I would like to wish all the participants the very best of luck, especially those who are new to walking or running and who are completing their first 10k'.

Valerie Connolly Sports Co-ordinator for Tipperary Sports Partnership stated that even though this year’s event is virtual it still provides a great opportunity for participants to raise funds for their own local charities and there is a charitable donation of €200 to the largest group raising funds for charitable causes. All participants will receive a race medallion and souvenir once they register online and complete their 10k.

The event is funded through Sports Ireland’s Women in Sport Programme and event partners/supporters include Tipperary Sports Partnership, Tipperary Athletic County Board, Thurles Crokes and Tipperary County Council.