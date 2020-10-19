Mooreabbey Milers AC: Juvenile training back with a bang, while Tipperary Mid West Radio would welcome your support

On Monday night week our juvenile members made a welcome return to Monday night training under the new Covid 19 guidelines and what a response we had. The message went out Sunday morning just minutes later the names started rolling in the response was so spectacular we had to close our prebooking system 2 hour before the scheduled deadline. With four coaches leading the way in the form of Tom Blackburn, John Hayes, Marie O'Shea and Lynda Hynes and with four pod helpers in support Stuart Moloney, Patricia Ryan, Patricia Blackburn and Geoff Walsh, the 52 prebooked juveniles were split into 4 pods of 13 children with a coach and an assistant to make up the government guidelines of 15 people max per pod. In the blink of an eye we were all straight back into our usual fun and frolics and it was like the children had never been away. We divided and started with our warm up & plyometrics then onto relay races, games then finally cool down. Training will continue to be monitored and best guidelines will be practised.



Tipperary Mid West Radio

Tipperary Mid West Community Radio is celebrating 30 years of broadcasting as the local community radio station serving south Co.Tipperary on 104.8fm, 106.7fm and online. In todays world its also the only source of contact that many of the older generation in the community have with the outside world. More commonly known as Tipp Mid West the service aims to inform, educate and entertain. They provide a wholly voluntary service which celebrates local music, sports, culture and heritage of the community. The community radio strives to meet the needs of a changing community and remains a lifeline for the people of Tipperary Mid West.

Our 'Saturday Sport' legend is Mr. Stevie O'Donnell with the golden mic. If you have even been a member of the Mooreabbey Milers Committee you'll no doubt have been pulled in for the infamous chat with Stevie. Every Saturday from 11 you can hear Stevie on the sound waves chat about the local sports including our very own passion athletics. Not only covering our own club but county wide the results of the previous weeks event and what events are to come and there's plenty out there that will agree with me.

So here's a little more about the group as you are now aware, Tipp Mid-West Radio is a non-profit community radio station based in Tipperary Town, broadcasting 24/7 with minimum staff, a large number of dedicated volunteer presenters covering a range of topics Latest National & Local News, Obituaries, Politics, Health, Environment, Business and Sport. They ensured a virtually uninterrupted service right through lock-down, due to the tremendous work of the volunteers to ensure a lifeline and a source of news, information and entertainment. As a non-profit community radio station, they are restricted in the amount of revenue they can generate and must subsidise all income with fundraising. As you can appreciate the ongoing health crisis has had serious financial repercussions for Tipp Mid-West Radio. The station has been unable to hold any of their usual fundraising events which is a vital source of income for the station. In order to ensure the sustainability of the station into the future the station are holding a fundraising drive raffle. Tickets can be bought for €10 through calling the station on 06252555, in Cummins shop Galbally or alternatively the station has set up a GoFundMe page on Facebook.

The draw will take place live on air on Sunday 8th of November with cash prizes up for grabs. They are asking all of their valued listeners and supporters to consider donating any amount they can afford. No sum is too small! All funds will to directly to helping to keep the show on the road.



IMRA Munster

With the added Covid 19 restrictions coming into place IMRA Munster have reluctantly taken the decision not to run any further races for the rest of 2020.

They would like to thank all their volunteers whom without it would not have been possible to run any events this testing year.

Looking forward to seeing you all back on the hills, trails and mountains again in 2021.



Training

Training will continue as long restrictions allow from 7pm to 8pm on Tuesday and Thursday nights for adults and Monday night for juveniles. The framework incorporates the 15 per pod system, social distancing and for contact tracing pre booking is essential through our online booking system for current members. Newbies are always welcome, so should you have an interest in joining us at our training sessions please message us via our social media page Mooreabbey Milers AC on facebook and we will point your running shoes in the right direction.