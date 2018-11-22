SPONSORED CONTENT
Become a Service Engineer with Munster Joinery
Munster Joinery are currently looking to recruit a Service Engineer to repair and maintain windows and doors.
Candidates must be:
- Able to work on their own initiative by planning and organising their daily workload
- Self motivated, organised and have excellent customer service skills
- Carpentry / Cabinet Making / Building experience essential
A full clean divers licence is essential as company transport will be provided. Full training will be provided.
If you are interested in applying for this position please forward a current CV via email to: personnel@munsterjoinery.ie
