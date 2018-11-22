Become a Service Engineer with Munster Joinery

Munster Joinery are currently looking to recruit a Service Engineer to repair and maintain windows and doors.

Candidates must be:

- Able to work on their own initiative by planning and organising their daily workload

- Self motivated, organised and have excellent customer service skills

- Carpentry / Cabinet Making / Building experience essential

A full clean divers licence is essential as company transport will be provided. Full training will be provided.

If you are interested in applying for this position please forward a current CV via email to: personnel@munsterjoinery.ie

www.munsterjoinery.ie