Tipperary shoppers are warned to be vigilant about debit/credit card scam

Shoppers are being warned to keep a close eye on their bank accounts during the busy last few days of Christmas shopping as a number of people in Tipperary have been subjected to debit/credit card fraud in the past week.

The victims of the card fraud had their debit cards targeted by online fraudsters using their cards to purchase goods online from American based websites.

Banks have been very vigilant and made contact with those affected immediately placing a freeze on their card to prevent further fraudulent transactions from taking place.

The fraudsters start off by taking a small amount from your account and if it goes unnoticed they will get bold and increase the spending on your card.

If you have been a victim of debit or credit card scam or as soon as you notice something is not right, take action. Get in touch with your bank immediately. Try to retrace your steps if you recently used the card somewhere you don’t normally. Try to remember if there was any time when you were not in control of your card or if it was taken out of your sight in order for a payment to be processed. It is worth noting that card skimming may not necessarily have occurred in the very recent past and weeks and months may pass before any unlawful transactions is carried out on the accounts of the injured parties.



Card security advice

- Keep your card in a safe place at all times. Report it to your bank immediately if it is lost or stolen

- Keep your PIN safe. Do Not write it down, Do Not keep it with your card and Do Not give it to anyone

- Cover your PIN when making in-store purchases or using an ATM

- Keep your card in sight when paying for goods or services

- If you are expecting a card or a PIN in the post and it does not arrive, notify your card issuer immediately

- Sign any new cards as soon as they arrive from your bank or card issuer. Ensure that you cut up the old cards as soon as the new ones become valid