Tipperary SPAR stores honoured at retail awards

Seven Tipperary SPAR stores were awarded one of retail’s highest honours at the annual SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme celebration at the Clayton Hotel, Ballsbridge recently.

SPAR and SPAR Express retailers from across Ireland attended the prestigious ceremonY hosted by BWG Foods.

The SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme, held in association with the Excellence Ireland Quality Association, are presented annually to SPAR and SPAR Express stores that demonstrated outstanding industry excellence following a year of comprehensive inspections, visits from mystery shoppers and audits.

A total of 197 stores received SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme accolades. The winners excelled in all areas of inspection, displaying exemplary standards across their stores.

Pictured at the SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme Awards celebrating outstanding retailing excellence at the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin were (left to right): Randolph Oburu SPAR Roscrea; Liam O’Dwyer SPAR Retail Operations Advisor and Jamie Murphy SPAR John Street, Carrick-on-Suir

Tipperary winners:

• H2 Group SPAR John Street, Carrick-on-Suir

• H2 Group SPAR Roscrea

• SPAR Racecourse Road, Thurles

• SPAR Express Old Dublin Road, Nenagh

• SPAR Ballina

• SPAR Gortlandroe, Nenagh

• O’Brien’s SPAR Borrisokane

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director, said: “SPAR and SPAR Express stores are renowned for demonstrating industry leading standards. The SPAR 365 Standards Customer Care Programme is one that retailers must be committed to year round. Maintaining the highest standards in customer care and food safety consistently on a daily basis is no easy feat and these retailers work extremely hard in order to achieve this. I’m delighted to see seven County Tipperary stores achieve the mark this year and get the recognition they deserve.”