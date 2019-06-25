Enter the County Tipperary Business awards today

Following on from the fantastic success of the 2018 County Tipperary Business Awards, County Tipperary Chamber, along with our sponsors and business partners across the county, are delighted to launch the 2019 Awards.

The County Tipperary Business Awards ceremony will showcase the very best business talent throughout the county.

The event is being hosted by County Tipperary Chamber of Commerce with the co-operation of Chambers in Cahir, Thurles, Cashel, Nenagh and Tipperary Town as well as the Mid-Western Business Network.

Businesses of all sizes and types, operating in all segments of Tipperary commercial life, will have an opportunity to tell their story and be recognized for their positive contribution to the growth of Tipperary as a successful hub for commerce.

Paula Carney-Hoffler, County Tipperary Chamber President says “ the participation of businesses across the county was exceptional in 2018, representing the wide range of skills and capabilities that exist in our region. The standard across all categories was extremely high and we think this was wonderfully represented by our shortlisted nominees and eventual award winners. Every single one of those companies is an outstanding advocate for Tipperary business.

We look forward to continued collaboration with our partner organizations, our sponsors, and even more businesses across the county to make the 2019 Awards even stronger than before.”

Please see our website for application page, new testimonial video and the film of last years awards: www.countytipperarychamber.com

Remember any business in County Tipperary can apply, big or small, no matter what the category. You do not have to be a Chamber member.

Any problems give the Chamber a call on 052 612 6500.

The County Tipperary Business Awards Gala Dinner will be held at the four star Clonmel Park Hotel on Friday, October 18. M.C. on the night of the Awards is Seán Gallagher ex Dragon’s Den.