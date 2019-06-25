Rural Tipperary being connected to Imagines Superfast Broadband

Superfast Broadband is now a reality for homes and businesses in County Tipperary thanks to Imagine.

With €300M investment, Imagine are bringing Superfast Broadband to over 1 million homes and businesses across Ireland within 18 months and communities across Tipperary are now set to benefit from this week.

Imagine have announced that their investment in Tipperary will provide Superfast Broadband to the areas from Barnahown to Holycross and the rural areas in between. This is great news for the homes and businesses across South Tipperary.

Imagines priority is to quickly extend the coverage of its broadband service to homes and businesses that have little to no broadband.



Homes and businesses can check if they are in coverage on www.imagine.ie. If they aren’t in coverage today, registrations automatically get added to Imagines priority connection list.



Imagine Director Brian O’Donohoe said: “Imagine are absolutely delighted to announce this significant broadband investment for County Tipperary meaning thousands of homes and businesses across County Tipperary can now connect to superfast broadband.

He continues, “As part of our national roll out and to solve the problem, Imagine are 100% committed to providing, as fast as we can, superfast broadband to homes and businesses that have little to no broadband across regional and rural Ireland.