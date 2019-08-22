Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star and The Nationalist as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's papers.

• The HSE is currently recruiting for a GP for the Thurles area. Closing date for receipt of entries is August 27. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for full details.

• Tele-sales, work from home position available. Full and ongoing training programme provided. Excellent payment and bonus package on offer. See page 45 of this week's Tipperary Star for more information.

• James Reilly & Son Solicitors Clonmel are seeking a legal secretary/ receptionist. Good typing and admin skills required. Close of applications August 30. See page 61 of this week's The Nationalist for full details.

• School bus drivers are required in Clonmel, Cashel, Fethard and Ardfinnan areas. Full and part time positions available. Garda vetting will be a requirement. See page 61 of this week's The Nationalist for more details.

• Carrick-on-Suir Credit Union are hiring a part time member services officer for approx 15 hours per week. Good IT skills essential. Financial services qualifications preferable. See page 61 of this week's The Nationalist for more information.

• The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is hiring a nurse manager to be based in Le Cairde, Clonmel, reporting to the operations manager. Closing date for applications is August 30.

• Leetherm are hiring a payroll and office administrator. See page 61 of this week's The Nationalist for more information.

• A cafe/ bakery assistant is required for a busy Clonmel bakery. See page 61 of this week's The Nationalist for more information.

