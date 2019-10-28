Dromoland Castle hosts Nationals Womens Enterprise Day

Local Enterprise Office Tipperary Staff: Sharon Cantwell, Mary Ryan, Madeline Ryan, Marie McLoughlin & Elaine Cullinan Economic Officer, Tipperary County Council pictured at Ireland's largest National Women’s Enterprise Day on Thursday, October 17 when they attended their Regional event held in the beautiful setting of Dromoland Castle. Over 1,700 female entrepreneurs attended and celebrated National Women’s Enterprise Day events across Ireland.

Female Entrepreneurs from across Tipperary took part in Irelands largest National Women’s Enterprise Day on Thursday 17 October when they attended their Regional event held in the beautiful setting of Dromoland Castle. The event entitled “Making It Happen” attracted 165 delegates and was hailed as a tremendous success with superb speakers in spectacular surroundings. An initiative of the Local Enterprise Offices, NWED is now in its 13th year and is funded by the Government of Ireland, in partnership with Enterprise Ireland, Local Authorities and Enterprise Europe Network EEN.