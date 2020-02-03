Tipperary business Ryans Cleaning win prestigious award for second year in a row

Tipperary based business Ryans Cleaning were announced as Cleaning Service Provider of the Year at the 2020 Facilities Management Awards on Thursday last at The Ballsbridge Hotel, Dublin.

This is the second year in a row that the Thurles based company has been unveiled as unrivalled in their field. Remarkably, it is the first award bestowed on the company since Aisling Ryan was appointed General Manager late last year when she took over at the helm of the business from her father, CEO and company founder Pat Ryan.

Speaking following the award Aisling Ryan said: "This is a really important award for our firm as it acknowledges our position in the market as the very best “Cleaning Service Provider” in the country, a title that we are most proud of. I am thrilled not just for my family but for the entire team at Ryans Cleaning without whom none of this would be possible, this really is their award and I am honoured to accept it on behalf of everyone at Ryans Cleaning."

Aisling and Elaine Ryan celebrate their win at the 2020 Facilities Management Awards

Ryans Cleaning are also shortlisted for three Green Awards later this month and all eyes are on the Tipperary firm for international awards success also in the not too distant future as the company continues to grow in the UK and mainland Europe.

Ryans Cleaning are the market leaders choice with Irish clients including Dublin Zoo, 3 Arena, Electric Picnic, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre and The Ploughing Championships to mention but a few.

From a sporting venue perspective Croke Park, Punchestown, Limerick, Leopardstown, Galway, Tipperary, Cork and Kilbeggan racecourses are all valued clients.

They also have a varied portfolio in the UK including London’s Hyde Park, Latitude Music Festival, The Epsom Derby, Vicarage Road Stadium the home of Watford FC and BBC’s Proms in the Park.