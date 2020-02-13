SPONSORED CONTENT

Part-time Manager/Caretaker required for Group Water Scheme

Fennor, Inchorourke, Urard, Group Water Scheme Co-Op Ltd is hiring

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Part-time Manager/Caretaker required for Group Water Scheme

Part-time Manager/Caretaker required for Group Water Scheme

PART-TIME MANAGER/CARETAKER

Applications are invited for the above position. Approx. 7 to 10 hours/week.

Fennor, Inchorourke, Urard, Group Water Scheme Co-Op Ltd serves over120 connections in the Fennor area.


Responsibilities to include:

Management, Administration, Quality Assurance Implementation, Management of Distribution Network.

Collection of Fees, Regular Maintenance of the Scheme.


Management experience is essential.


For more information contact:

Adrian on 087-2126344.

C.V. including current references to:

F/O Adrian Smith, part-time managers’ job.

NFGWS, 12 Henry Street, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

Or email: adrian@NFGWS.ie

N.B. Please mark applications:

Manager’s job, Fennor Group Water Scheme.

Closing Date for applications, 5pm on Friday, February 21, 2020