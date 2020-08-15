Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

The Board of Management of Our Lady's Secondary School Templemore invites applications for the post of cleaner. Close of applications Monday, August 17. See page 37 of this weeks Tipperary Star for full details.

A part time school warden is required for Golden NS, Cashel. Appointment will be subject to receipt of satisfactory garda vetting. Close of entries is August 21. See page 37 of this weeks Tipperary Star for full details.

A nurses aid, phlebotomist is required for a busy GP surgery in Thurles. Hours: 15 - 20 per week. See page 37 of this weeks Tipperary Star for full details.

A hardware shop in west Tipperary requires a general operative. Truck licence an advantage. See page 37 of this weeks Tipperary Star for full details.

A front of shop role is available in a busy pharmacy in Urlingford. See page 37 of this weeks Tipperary Star for full details.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 37 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all roles.