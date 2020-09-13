Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Eurospar Templemore have a vacancy for a full time deli assistant. 40 hours per week -Monday to Friday. Occasional weekend work required. For application details see page 38 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• Naomi's Cafe Thurles require a cook/chef for their new location. Applicants should have experience in lunch and breakfast preparation and service. Experience in baking/ pastry is an advantage.

• A hardware shop in Tipperary require a general operative. Duties include back yard, store and counter work.

• A taxi/ hackney driver is required for the mid Tipp area.

• Killea NS are hiring a part time cleaner.

