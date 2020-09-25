Job Alert: Who's hiring in Tipperary this week?

Who's hiring in Tipperary this week? See our exciting jobs round up from the Tipperary Star as advertised in the recruitment pages of this week's paper.

• Young's Garage require a motor mechanic, apprentice mechanic and recovery driver (part time). For more information see page 40 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• Part time school cleaner position available at Ballysloe NS. For application details see page 40 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• Tipperary Councty Council are inviting applications for a number of positions including a part time leisure attendant at Clonmel Swimming Pool and a part time school warden within the Clonmel Borough District area. For application details see page 40 of this week's Tipperary Star.

• Brothers of Charity currently have vacancies for full and part time staff nurses and support workers (care assistant grade) in South Tipperary Services. Full manual driving licence and Fetac Level 5 essential. For more information see page 40 of this week's Tipperary Star.

For more information and contact details about all of these positions, be sure to pick up this week’s edition of the Tipperary Star. See page 40 of this week's Tipperary Star for full information on all roles.