Job Alert: PWM Ltd are recruiting for an office manager

PWM Ltd are seeking applications for an office manager. This is a part time position (24 hours per week) for a six month contract.

PWM is a mechanical engineering company based in Thurles, Tipperary servicing pharmaceutical, food, drink, data centre and semiconductor industries throughout Ireland.

The company has been operating for over 40 years and are market pioneers in computerised orbital welding.

PWM is ISO 9001: 2015 certified and is dedicated to providing quality solutions to its clients.

To apply email info@pressurewelding.ie