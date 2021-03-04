Liam Sheedy to lead Irish division of new Teneo performance global business

Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Liam Sheedy, a highly-respected leader in business and sport, to develop and lead the Irish operations of its new global Teneo Performance business.

Teneo Performance will help companies successfully navigate the long term social and business impacts brought about by the events of the last 12 months as the world gradually adjusts to new concepts of how work is undertaken and done every day. Specifically, the new business will help CEOs improve performance across all levels of their organization through programs and organizational changes, built around new norms of diversity, inclusion, purpose and sustainability and fully integrated with new hybrid models of working.

The business will be built around Senior-led and delivered interactive development programmes and mentorship covering a range of areas including corporate purpose development, culture transformation, organizational alignment, talent strategy, ESG and DEI leadership and others. It will also combine proven development models with experiential content to create both in-person and virtual workshops.

The Teneo Performance team brings together proven expertise from the highest levels of business while drawing on the decision-making insights and experiences from the pressure-filled world of sport. The team in Ireland will also include Teneo Senior Managing Director Mary Dunphy and performance advisors James Bowen and Brian MacNeice, who joined Teneo last year through the acquisition of Kotinos Partners.

Liam will also take up the role of a Vice Chairman of Teneo Ireland, which employs over 70 employees across a range of disciplines including strategic communications, public affairs, and management consulting.

Teneo Performance, which is being launched initially in Ireland, will be led by Chairman of Teneo International Chris Wearing and will leverage expertise from across Teneo as well as a number of the firm’s Senior Advisors (Link) which include Ursula Burns, former Chairman and CEO of Xerox Corporation, and sports leaders such as Irish and Lions rugby captain Brian O’Driscoll.

“Teneo Performance is going to be an enabler for CEOs and businesses around the world to develop a high-performance and winning mentality in a hugely challenging and rapidly changing environment,” said Declan Kelly, Chairman and CEO of Teneo. “We are delighted to welcome Liam to Teneo. I have known him both personally and professionally for many years and know he will provide our clients with truly unique insights into leadership and creating winning teams and cultures.”

Said Liam Sheedy: “Teneo’, with its focus on CEO advisory services and particularly now on helping CEOs and organisations navigate the specific challenges of today, is such that the opportunity to build and lead the new Teneo Performance offering in Ireland is something I relish. With 18 years in senior roles in the Bank of Ireland until November of last year and three decades in sports management, I’ve spent most of my working and sporting life focussed on creating winning teams. With that experience, I’m really looking forward to marrying those experiences with the expertise of the Teneo Advisor network from the worlds of business and sport and the capabilities of the company’s wider CEO advisory services. This will evolve into a programme that will enable CEOs and organisations triumph in the face of what are considerable, fast-moving and evolving challenges today.”

Said Brian O’Driscoll: “It has been fascinating working with Teneo over the last number of years as a senior advisor and seeing up close the work advising CEOs and senior business leaders all over the world and helping them navigate complex issues. I am greatly looking forward to working with Liam and others in the new global Teneo Performance business and helping companies improve performance across all levels of their organisation as they emerge from the upheaval brought about by the unprecedented events of the last 12 months. Bringing together the expertise Teneo has at the highest levels of business and politics and combining this with the valuable lessons from elite high-performance sport, will help leaders make decisions in pressurised circumstances and build a winning team culture.”