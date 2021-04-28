Sponsored content: Carey Glass in Nenagh are hiring

Carey Glass UC has the following vacancies in our Nenagh Plant: General Operatives & CNC Operators.

*Bentler

*Vertimax

*SLP

*Toughening Plant Operators

CNC experience a distinct advantage but not essential as full training provided. Successful candidates must be consistent and accurate in all duties, be flexible in relation to overtime and work well as part of a team.

Key Responsibilities

Report to Department Manager or Line Leader and will take direction from Line Leader

Ensure that products are produced safely, efficiently and to the highest quality standard

Work as part of a team to meet daily production targets

Comply with SSOWs, safety and quality procedures and policies

Previous experience in a manufacturing environment desirable, previous experience in the glass industry a distinct advantage.

Successful candidates will get the opportunity to work in a multinational team with further opportunities for professional development.

Closing date for applications is Friday, May 14, 2021. For more information visit our website or find us on Facebook. Please send applications to hr@careyglass.com.