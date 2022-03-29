Tipperary businesses urged to be aware of air hygiene

Initial Hygiene, Ireland’s leading experts in commercial hygiene, is urging the public and businesses to remember the importance of air quality in indoor spaces as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted and ensure that they have adequate air quality protections in place.

As people begin to spend more time together indoors for leisure and business activities, it is essential that offices, restaurants and other areas where people gather have adequate air purification equipment in place.

Poor indoor air quality impacts millions of people around the world every year and contributes to illnesses including eye, nose and throat irritation, headaches, migraines, nausea and fatigue. It can also affect people’s health such as asthmatic and allergic reactions which are caused by exposure to gases, particulate matter and pollen which contains many allergens and is a trigger for hay fever.

Our ENVIROPure+ Service includes medical grade HEPA 13 filters that eliminate 99.95% of airborne particles, odours, mold spores, allergens, bacteria and viruses.

Richard Faulkner, Advanced Technical Field Consultant with Initial Hygiene, said: “Air quality is a vitally important issue, which has a significant impact on people’s health, but it is also often overlooked. As society returns to pre-pandemic levels of activities that we haven’t seen for two years, now is more important than any other time to remember the importance of air quality in the spaces we are entering and to make sure they are free of potentially harmful pollutants and allergens.”

Initial Hygiene has launched their new ENVIROPure+ Service, which includes an innovative new air purifier that can help to provide clean and healthy air as well as reduce the risk of spreading airborne viruses. Find out more about the ENVIROPure+ service here: https://www.initial.ie/aircare/enviropure-plus/

The comprehensive filtration system features a pre-filter plus a combination filter with HEPA 13 particulate, carbon and gel layers, which help capture:

• Bacteria, fungi and viruses above 0.3 microns or contained in respiratory droplets

• Allergens - captures even the smallest pollen grain, Myostis sp. (Forget-me-not)

• Dust particles

• Chemicals such as formaldehyde and other volatile organic compounds

Some essential steps which Initial Hygiene advises business owners to take to improve the air quality in their premises include:

Vacuum and clean regularly to eliminate allergens

Clear clutter as it can trap and hold dust

Open windows regularly to let fresh air in

Keep plants outdoors, as indoor plants can contribute to the growth of mould

Regularly clean the filters on your air conditioning system according to the manufacturer's instructions

Keep sheets and clothes clean to eliminate dust mites