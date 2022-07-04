REVEALED: The value of Irish drinks exported to the US last year

New figures compiled by Drinks Ireland show that drinks exports from Ireland to the US were valued at around €619 million in 2021.

To mark the 4th of July, the Irish drinks industry is highlighting the importance of the US market for exports from the sector.

In 2020, 51% of Irish drinks exports went to the USA, according to Bord Bia.

Renowned for their quality, and rich with heritage, our country’s drinks brands are a pivotal part of Ireland’s famous food and drinks offering, according to Drinks Ireland.

The US is the biggest export market for Irish spirits, which were valued at a mammoth €561 million in 2021.

This was driven in large part by Irish whiskey, but Irish cream liqueur is also hugely popular in the US. Irish gin is also carving a niche for itself.

Elsewhere, the US was the second biggest export destination for Irish beer and cider last year, after the UK.

Exports in 2021 were valued at €49 million for Irish beer and €8.4 million for Irish cider.

Vincent McGovern, Director of Drinks Ireland|Spirits said:

“Irish drinks producers take great pride in creating quality products that are renowned the world over, and the US is a key destination for our spirits, beer and cider exports, which is very positive to see. While heavily impacted by Covid-19, and particularly the global closure of the on-trade (pubs, restaurants, hotel bars), exports remained resilient, and producers are now focused on recovery and further growth.”