Search

22 Jul 2022

Popular sportswear company set to match record profits as sales growth continues

Popular sportswear company set to match record profits as sales growth continues

JD Sports has said it expects another year of record profits after sales continued to grow last month despite pressure on customers’ finances.

Reporter:

Reporter

22 Jul 2022 11:36 AM

JD Sports has said it expects another year of record profits after sales continued to grow last month despite pressure on customers’ finances.

The high street chain told shareholders before its annual general meeting on Friday that like-for-like sales increased by 5% over the five months to June, compared with the same period last year.

As a result, its pre-tax profits for the current financial year “will be in line with the record performance” in the year to January 2022, it said.

The company delivered a £654.7 million pre-tax profit over the year after surging demand for its sportswear.

The Lancashire-based business also confirmed on Friday that it is “progressing” with a review of its governance and compliance.

In May, the group laid out plans for an overhaul of its corporate governance structure which led to longstanding chairman Peter Cowgill stepping down from his role after 18 years.

His resignation came after the company was fined £4.3 million by the competition watchdog for exchanging information with Footasylum in February, amid reports that Mr Cowgill had a meeting in a car park in Bury with a counterpart from the brand JD Sports planned to acquire.

Earlier this month, the group hired former Morrisons boss Andrew Higginson as its new chairman,

The company also told investors on Friday that its process to hire a new chief executive is “ongoing”.

It comes after rival Frasers Group saw shares rocket on Thursday on the back of bumper profits and a lift in its outlook for the new financial year.

JD Sports failed to address reports from earlier this week that it is in talks with a private equity firm over a sale for Footasylum, the high street chain it agreed to buy for £86 million in 2019 but has been forced to offload by competition regulators.

Shares were 0.7% lower in early trading on Friday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media