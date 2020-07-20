Young Tipperary entrepreneurs bake up a novel idea to fundraise for local hospital

LOCAL CHILDREN RAISE €2,000 FOR ST TERESA’S, CLOGHEEN

While lockdown was a strange and challenging time for everyone, there are stories everywhere about fun and novel happenings which have made us all smile.

An entrepreunerial young lady on our country road sold some homemade buns to the walkers passing her house to raise money for charity in March.

Her good idea was contagious and many other young persons on our country roads, who had tasted those lovely buns, decided to do the same, baking cakes and cookies and selling them to their neighbours at their gates and in their gardens.

It was a wonderful way for the children to do their part to support local causes during the pandemic but not only that, they met their neighbours, worked together and had plenty of fun in the process.

Many thanks to everyone for your generosity - and to Zara for a great idea that grew wings.