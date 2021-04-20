New arrivals - Two new bouncing baby boys for Burncourt

Recent Births

Congratulations to John and Mary G English, The Caves on the birth of their baby son, a welcome brother for Jack.

Wishing the family every joy and blessing with the new arrival and wishing baby James a lifetime of health and happiness.

Congratulations to Sarah Whelan and Paul Murphy, Hillview on the birth of their baby son , a welcome brother for Alannah and Caoimhe. Wishing the family every joy and blessing with the new arrival and wishing baby Darragh a lifetime of health and happiness.

Super news in the Burncourt community with two new arrivals.



Thanks for the Support

Donations are still welcome towards the cost of creating a covered outdoor area at the rear of the Community Hall to cater for events that are unsuitable for indoors. A huge thank you to all who have donated to date. Your generosity has been very encouaging in your display of community spirit. All donations, regardless of how small will be most appreciated.

Donations can be made by the following ways.Lodgement to Burncourt Community Council CLG Bank Account : IBAN: IE06 AIBK 9361 6210 3952 66 (BIC: AIBKIE2D)

Return your donation to: Maureen Creed, Breeda Fitzgerald, Margaret Fox, Siobhan Hurle, Willie Walsh Mags Carroll, Shelly Caplice, Shane Fox, Seán Fitzgerald.







Sympathy

Our sympathy to Danny Smith on the death of his sister Bridget Howard. Our condolences to Bridget’s son James, daughter Sharon and all her relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.