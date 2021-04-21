Silly Sock Day in Cahir in aid of Pieta House

There was great colour and excitement in Our Lady of Mercy Primary School last week. The girls and boys showed their creativity and fun by wearing odd and blinged-up socks to school.

This event helped the children to recognise that we are all our unique in our own special way. It is also part of our Amber Flag Initiative as we continue to promote positive mental health and wellbeing across the school. Thank you to everyone who contributed to Pieta House by donating €285 on the day.

We are proud of our school community for supporting yet another memorable event in our school.